The photographer taking a scalpel to old museum collections

Unfamiliar is the latest in a series of works that Deproost has created in collaboration with museum collections. Lost in Time (2020) focuses on the natural world, featuring butterflies, rocks and taxidermied creatures from Gloucestershire’s Museum in the Park. He also photographed vintage clothes, tools and household items from London’s Museum of the Home for Re:Collect (2022). “With all my museum projects I work with items that are stored; they aren’t displayed,” he says. “I think that’s what makes it conceptually interesting for me. It also allows the museums to make more of their collections. Often items are collected but then just stored and left in boxes.”

For Unfamiliar, Deproost and Jegede concentrated on respiratory objects, many of which can be traced back over 100 years. “I think if I hadn’t been working with Debbie, I would have been slightly overwhelmed,” he laughs, recalling the first time he visited the expansive collection. “Because her area of interest is around respiratory medicine, it gave us something to focus on. It could have been hard to know where to start otherwise.”

The final photographs, full of moody coloured lighting and smoke trails, veer between realistic object depictions – the likes of which are usually displayed at a much larger scale – and abstracted closeups, lending the items a weapon-like quality. The bottom few centimetres of the delicate cigar lighter, a tiny chain-like form wound around a rod of metal, takes on the malice of a weighty morning star when shown through Deproost’s lens. The image of the cycling mask looks similar to an insect’s face in close-up, the giant hatched disks akin to bulging eyes.