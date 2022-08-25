Natasha Caruana’s creative retreat encourages rest and recuperation for caregiving artists

Offering a family-friendly programme of talks, networking and time for personal practice, the event takes place from 19 to 23 September in Devon’s Colehayes Park

During the Covid-19 pandemic, artist and photographer Natasha Caruana began to feel disconnected. Community is important to the mother of one, as is the knowledge that the creative journey can be a long one – particularly for women and caregivers. So, as Covid-19 restrictions began to lift, she resolved to try something new.

Taking place from 19 to 23 September, during National Happiness Week, Caruana designed her own creative retreat. Set in Devon’s Colehayes Park, the event offers a programme of talks, networking and time for personal practice, all centred around the themes of rest and recuperation.

“Obviously it’s a bit of a wacky idea, to go and book a stately home, a massive stately home, and 20 hectares of land,” Caruana laughs. “But I wanted to give artists a boost as they go into that back to school autumn time and that boost really comes from being connected, from getting into a new environment.”