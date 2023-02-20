Dive into the Performance issue with the BJP editor

Elaborating on our theme of performance, Morgan Ashcom’s project Open began dramatically when the Israeli security forces prised open his box of film, exposing it to light and transforming his images in an instant. His response was informed by this violent act. Jem Southam too allowed his subject to lead, documenting the swans on the River Exe, winter after winter. Similarly, the landscape takes centre stage in the work of Yan Wang Preston, whose studio in West Yorkshire I visited. Elsewhere, Holly Roussell takes us back to the Reform Era in China. We learn of the crucial role of the slideshow, as a tool for sharing ideas, but also as a medium in photography, projection and performance, which later profoundly influenced contemporary Chinese art.