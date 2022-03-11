Dan Wilton documents the harm inflicted by the coal industry

Travelling through nine countries, Wilton exposes scars on the environment, and the consequences for those who live near mines and coal plants

In 2019, Dan Wilton embarked on a journey across Europe to document the hidden harm of the coal industry. Traversing nine countries – Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, and the UK – the resulting body of work exposes the scars on the environment, and the consequences for those who live near mines and coal plants.

Titled The Fire They Sit Beside, the project is a collaboration between Wilton and environmental law charity ClientEarth. The work is currently on show at Huxley-Parlour in London until 12 March. The images shift between sprawling views of coal fields, and depictions of everyday life set against the backdrop of vast power plants. It illustrates a bitter irony in how the people who are most affected by the industry remain the most economically reliant upon it.

The series arrives at a pivotal time, as Europe’s transition away from coal gains momentum. Since the project began, many countries have adopted an exit plan. “I knew that this was an important story to tell. Ending coal is crucial: it puts our shared, bright future at risk,” says Wilton. “Across Europe, people’s health, identities, and livelihoods remain intimately linked to coal, even as we strive for a just transition to alternatives. I hope this series makes a powerful case for governments and investors to take action, without making ordinary people shoulder an unfair share of the burden.”

Below, Wilton shares some of the stories he documented.