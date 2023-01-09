Sarah Wilson combines photography and palaeontology to evoke deep ancestral ties

Inspired by the work of her grandfather, Wilson retraces his footsteps through Texan deserts in a journey of both emotional and evolutionary discovery

“I knew my grandfather as your typical grandpa – but he was an educator, he was in academia, he wasn’t always the warmest and cuddliest version of a grandpa,” says Sarah Wilson. “He would come to my show and tell classes in elementary school and bring these amazing, huge fossils. I think the kids thought it was pretty cool; I definitely thought it was.”

At times, Wilson becomes emotional as she recalls her grandfather. It’s clear that the professor of geology and palaeontology had, and continues to have, a meaningful impact on her – both as a beloved family member and as a source of photographic inspiration.

Before he died, Wilson’s grandfather left her three black metal boxes filled with faded Kodachromes – images of rock formations, bone fragments and landscapes, taken during his annual digs in West Texas and Big Bend National Park. Holding them up to the light, Wilson realised that she and her grandfather had photographed some of the exact same desert landscapes, from the same vantage points, only 50 years apart. This shared connection ignited an adventure and a long-term project, featured in the pages of her first book, DIG: Notes on Field and Family.