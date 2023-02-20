Beyond Portraiture: Using the camera to construct a sense of self

Genesis Báez, Jialin Yan and Anne Vetter use the camera to reflect on the self, drawing on self-portraiture but also documenting the people and places that directly shape their unique identity

The documentation of self has been foundational to photography. Evolving out of studios in the 19th century, early photographers including Louis Daguerre (1787–1851) took advantage of self-portraits to explore the camera’s potential. The self-portrait has since become a staple of photography, led by artists such as Samuel Fosso [pages 82–98], Gillian Wearing and Zanele Muholi, who have turned the camera on themselves as an act of empowerment, performance or activism.

Portraits, in the classic sense of the word, are not the only way to represent the self through photography. Genesis Báez, Jialin Yan and Anne Vetter use the camera to explore their sense of self by making selfportraits, but also by documenting the people and places that shape who they are. This includes ruminating on diasporic identity, as Báez does in La Luz También Viaja (Light Also Travels).

The book brings together work about her sense of belonging through depicting matriarchal bonds alongside places that remind her of Puerto Rico and the US. Yan records quiet moments in her project Family Fragment to rebuild closeness with her parents, work through past traumas and become at peace with herself. Meanwhile, Vetter photographs themself alongside their family and partner in Love is not the last room to understand their “own gender in my own body in relationship to the people who I love most”. Vetter sees the project as “tides or waves” as it ebbs and flows, capturing different moments, spaces and places in time.

A sense of movement recurs throughout all three of these photographers’ work. By looking at their images we might also find moments to reflect on our versions of self, the places and spaces we call home, and the people we surround ourselves with, the big and little things that make us, us. Below, we take a closer look at the artists work, which expands on what it means to portray the self through photography.