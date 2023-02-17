Inside the former grocery store that’s bringing photography to a remote Norwegian city

Gallery lights were first to go in. Then bespoke modular walls designed by artist Tom Lovelace, modelled on his work for Peckham 24. “We had a vision, and we could have spent three years renovating, but we chose to get some life in there – to get moving,” recalls Mariner. This year, new floors will be installed in the brief periods between exhibitions. “It’s a long-term project, but we want to include the audience within that,” adds Bjørnmyr.

Indeed, such is the desire to carry the audience through the renovation that the curatorial theme for 2023 is Construct, Reconstruct – a varied programme of solo and group shows, including the likes of Clare Strand and Alexander Mourant. “We think it’s going to work really well in the space – it’s going to be very installation-based, not necessarily just imagery on the walls,” says Mariner. This intention to showcase the full spectrum of the photographic medium, both in concept and approach, has been a founding principle for NŌUA; a bold ambition given their remote context. “Bodø is tricky as there is no natural reason for moving here as an artist – no art academy or big institutions. And [contemporary photography] is such a new scene in the region – very few institutions focus on it in Norway,” explains Bjørnmyr.

NŌUA’s drive to break down these barriers has seen it hosting everyone from representatives of the Nordic Council of Ministers to local office teams for a glass of wine on a Friday night, to children for book-making workshops, and groups of 16–22-year-olds for artist-led tours – to “inspire young people to go to art universities,” says Bjørnmyr. The idea is “to show people that art doesn’t have to be an elite thing,” adds Mariner. “Just come: whoever you are or whatever you do, it’s not scary. And it has worked – we now have a much younger and more diverse audience.” What the pair had not imagined was the unique perspective that this unlikely artistic setting would bring. “Here, the audience is so diverse, from all different fields – architecture, design, music, archaeology – so you have this fantastic engagement academically around art and culture,” says Mariner.