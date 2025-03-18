From classrooms to living rooms and donkeys: Moroccan sensibilities according to Hicham Benohoud

The work was socio-political in the same way his series Ânes Situ (Donkey in situ) was a statement about the paradoxes in Casablanca that have resulted from quick development, where contemporary architecture and luxurious cars like Bentleys share the same roads as donkeys. And his work, The Hole, used the image of a pothole as a metaphor for people who are stuck, trying to get themselves out of the way they are living but trapped by their circumstances. In fantastical imagery that is completely real but highly unlikely, he reflects on Moroccan society and the ways in which he thinks that it doesn’t function.

After seven years of living in France, Benohoud returned to Morocco to find a country that had embraced the internet and was globally-minded, but where, for the average person in society, not much had changed. “Despite the modernity that has caught up with us, Moroccans struggle to free themselves,” he says. “We have a very rich history, heritage, and culture. The problem I’m pointing out is the traditions we’ve inherited and that we can’t seem to change. The weight of the past is suffocating us despite this facade of modernity. It’s their right and sometimes even their duty for people to cling to their past. We’re obliged to obediently follow this heritage without questioning it because if we don’t respect it, it can become a crime.”

Since coming to power in 1999, King Mohammed VI has pursued an ambitious modernisation agenda in Morocco with a series of reforms that have improved the economy, schooling and infrastructure of the country. Every rural Moroccan now has access to electricity and drinking water (up from less than half in 2000); while average life expectancy has increased and the absolute poverty rate has declined. But, he told the Guardian: “You see people driving in the wrong direction on the motorway, or not stopping at red lights; others throwing stuff out of windows; donkeys weaving through traffic. There are laws, but everyone just does as they please. It is the world upside-down.”