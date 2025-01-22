Portrait as performance: Daniel Mebarek’s lens on Indigenous identity and Andean culture

SVE: In your project, a backdrop featuring a painted representation of the Illimani by artist Kate Araoz is prominently displayed. The Illimani, a significant Andean peak visible from the city, has both geographical prominence and strong symbolic meaning. In Aymara culture, Mallku, or the Lord of Great Altitude, represents the summit and hierarchical authority. This deity, central to rituals such as the sacrifices of the Capacocha, is associated with sacred mountains which are seen as vital sources of life-giving water. The depiction of Illimani in the photography backdrop thus reflects both spiritual significance and the cultural landscape of El Alto. How do you perceive the influence of the Mallku in your own images?

DM: Bolivian poet Jaime Sáenz once wrote that the mountain is not something that is seen but rather “the mountain is a presence”, an energy that is felt in everyday life. When I decided to have the Illimani as the image for the backdrop, I was indeed thinking of its importance in local beliefs. I also thought about how the representation of the Illimani can be found everywhere there, from advertisements to paintings and television. It’s an iconic figure that I felt people would immediately relate to, and that could perhaps even contribute to creating a sense of pride and dignity as they sat under it for their photographic portraits.

At the same time, the Illimani is an inseparable part of the landscape of my childhood. Having lived abroad for many years, the mountain has come to symbolise my own nostalgic longing for the place where I grew up. This personal connection was also a reason why I chose this image as the backdrop.

SVE: When I see the landscape backdrops I’m reminded of the early 20th century, when anthropologists used early mobile cameras to photograph the Americas. Initially focused on urban settings and European-style societies, these photographs eventually included Indigenous peoples, with ‘neutral’ backdrops serving an ethnological purpose well into the 1950s. In your project, however, the backdrop doesn’t remain neutral. Instead we observe the folds and creases in the fabric and the clamps on each edge, drawing attention to the artificiality of the set-up. Given this, how do you view your role in the project when photographing individuals?

DM: While developing the project, I was interested in exploring the profession and societal role of the photographer. An important reference in this exploration has been the book Los Ambulantes [1984] by Ann Parker and Avon Neal, which documents itinerant photographers in Guatemala from an anthropological perspective. The photographs in the book beautifully capture various aspects of the itinerant photographer’s life along with the rituals and gestures sitters perform around the photographic moment, such as combing their hair, straightening their clothes, or sitting upright. My project’s video component highlights some of these gestures.