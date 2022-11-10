10 Questions with Holly Roussell, curator of this year’s Curiosa sector at Paris Photo

How can we support the artists after Paris Photo?

I always leave room for collaboration. It’s about finding the right opportunities along the way that can provide a spotlight for someone. I’ve followed Chen Xiaoyi since she won China’s Three Shadows Award in 2014, for example, and thought it would be an amazing opportunity to show her work here. I hope the fair will provide the artists participating in the Curiosa sector many new contacts in our industry — and I would be very happy to work with any of them again in the future should we find the right framework.

If you could sum up the experience of curating Curiosa this year in three words, what would they be?

I like the word ‘collaborative’. It may not be obvious, but it was definitely how this process was for me. I worked closely with Paris Photo’s team, with each gallery and with the artists. It was ‘disruptive’, given my approach to what emerging artists are [see next question]. And, I suppose, ‘exciting’. How often does one have the honour to curate a sector for Paris Photo’s 25th anniversary year!

How do you define the idea of ‘emerging’?

I grew up in the United States, but I’ve lived between Switzerland and China for the last 12 years. I am constantly between spaces where artists that are considered very established in one, and are emerging in the other. It can be advantageous when a ‘well-established’ artist coming from China, like Chen Wei, is considered emerging in France. But it gets complicated, when someone who’s had 10 or 15 years of serious work is considered ‘young’ or not at the same level because they come from a different region or from a rural area. Curiosa has been, in my curation, an opportunity to provide a platform to individuals that have an enduring and meaningful practice who have perhaps not yet received the recognition the work merits.

Using social media, artists can share their work without having physical shows. We see the same names popping up all over the place, but seeing the name and recognising a photograph doesn’t necessarily equate to the artist making a living and surviving from their work. I think the trend of “emerging” can be very dangerous. We have this obsession with constantly “discovering” new artists. It’s of course important to give opportunities to individuals that haven’t had them yet — to spotlight them. But, it can be a double-edged sword because we may be neglecting those who have had the fortune of having good press for one exhibition, yet we don’t follow them with support as their career develops.