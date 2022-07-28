How to build a career: Alec Soth, Poulomi Basu, Justine Kurland and Jess T Dugan on survival strategies, adapting to change and making a living

Starting out

“I wish younger artists understood how much of a long game it is to build a career,” Jess T Dugan tells me. “Things don’t happen quickly, and even if they do, sometimes you don’t want them to.” Dugan is deeply invested in supporting the next generation and remembers vividly the “gulf” they felt upon graduating. “The role models I had for successful artists were people with Guggenheim Fellowships and solo museum exhibitions. I felt like there was a 15 or 20-year gap between them and me, and I was curious to understand how to get from point A to B.”

Dugan’s strategy was, “meet everyone, learn everything”. They spent the four years between their BFA at Massachusetts College of Art & Design and MFA at Columbia College Chicago working at the ​​Harvard Art Museums and a commercial gallery, discovering how institutions and acquisitions work.

Opting to work four long days allowed time for the last day of the working week to be spent in the darkroom, which they constructed themselves in the bedroom of their apartment. “I was aware that to build a career, I needed to centre my life around my practice,” they explain.

During Dugan’s MFA, they continued to work at institutions, taking a position at the Museum of Contemporary Photography. One of their monthly duties was to present the portfolio submissions to curators. During these sessions, they witnessed the curators’ unfiltered feedback: they saw what caught their eye and turned them off. Dugan started to understand the difference between work that was easy to sell and work that wasn’t. The experience offered vital insight and solidified the idea that museums were the home they wanted for their work.

As Dugan explains: “I always believed that this was the path I was meant to be on. Whenever a roadblock emerged, I had to figure out how to get around it. From early on, I tried to separate success as an artist from financial success or success in the market because I think those things are very different. Even when the market is working in your favour, it’s so fickle and isn’t necessarily reflective of the quality of your work.

“After I graduated, I freelanced to make money. I worked as a part-time art handler and installer. I did some assignment work. I kept trying to sell my work through galleries and applying for grants. I did not come from money, and I didn’t have a safety net. I understood early on that if I wanted to be an artist, I had to figure out the financial piece of the puzzle. Grants have been essential. I got a couple [of grants] in the $20,000 range early on [in my career], and that money went far in an affordable city like St Louis.

“There was a long incubation period where I felt like I was doing well. I had gallery shows, published a book, and had museum acquisitions, but it wasn’t translating to a living wage. It was a struggle, and part of what made [carrying on] possible for me was having a partner with a salary. I would say it’s only in the past three or four years that I’ve made any reasonable salary [from my art].”