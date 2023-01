“One day I thought I was God’s chosen one. The next day, I was Satan,” says Sari Soininen. Six years on, the photographer reveals her experience in a book that “sealed the process of healing”

Sari Soininen was 24 years old when she first took LSD. She had just moved to a new city in Finland with her then-boyfriend, and like many young people, was curious to experiment. “I did it a few times,” saysSoininen, now 31. “One day, this God started to talk to me. He told me to take more LSD to connect to the ‘real reality.’”

Complying with the higher power’s instruction, she began to take the drug “excessively,” falling deep into a state of psychosis that would last five months. “One day I thought I was God’s chosen one… The next day, I was Satan,” she tells me. Eventually, Soininen admitted herself to hospital, and was prescribed a course of medication that brought her back to reality.

Released six years after the episode, Soininen’s Transcendent Country of the Mind is a visual account of her psychosis. A rush of vivid hues and disorientating landscapes, the book includes a piece of text that provides an insight into her state of mind, darting between manic episodes, encounters with demons and Soininen’s obsessive search for “the new world”. At one point, she empties her apartment and disposes of all of her belongings: “God had told me that I didn’t need any material possessions,” she writes.