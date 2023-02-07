Family ties: Capturing the experience of supporting loved ones through alcohol addiction

The photographs are quiet and considered, domestic and character close-ups shot mainly in the womens’ houses. Touch is important, a source of support or sign of apprehension, nervousness or moments of control. “Some of the images are quite staged, whereas others are abstract expressions of emotion,” Foster explains. Archival images are used in place of images of the mothers’ faces, their privacy protected by the fragmentary narrative. G’s work as a florist permeates the work: shrubs, petals and bushes signalling natural constancy, but also the chance of growth and renewal.

The darker moments are clustered in black-and-white sections, the project moving in “waves of emotion” rather than any strict chronology. Foster’s mother was diagnosed with liver cancer four months into the project. The photographer considered pausing or abandoning the work completely, but her mother noticed the healing effect imagemaking was having on her daughter. “Fucking go for it!” were her words of encouragement in the face of adversity, Foster remembers.

The pair want the project to be a source of strength for people supporting loved ones through alcohol addiction. To start conversations and enable viewers to see themselves in the narrative. Foster has been on her own journey, where the load of a private battle has been shared with peers through photography. “Making a project about me or mum was quite an exposing and vulnerable thing at first,” Foster remembers. “But as I matured as a person – and artist – I realised I could do it.”