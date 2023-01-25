Mark Power’s chartered waters

Onshore, there is more drama. Men watch bathers in the Porthcawl beach swells, while another erects a windbreak as the waves clamber and crawl in the background. This kind of British coastal photography prompts a widespread response from readers, Power explains. “It taps into people’s own childhood memories of beach holidays with their families.” In particular, lots of observers fixate on a photograph made in Scarborough of a young girl riding a donkey under gathering black clouds.

The image’s atmosphere is familiar: the stasis and claustrophobia of British summer. Arcades, high winds, sunshine and showers. Sometimes the Shipping Forecast texts beneath each image seem to match the photograph above; or at least, we project that they do. A pair of walkers battle the wind with hoods up on Utah Beach, Normandy. “Rain then showers. Moderate becoming good” suggests better weather ahead.

The Shipping Forecast stands slightly apart from the British social documentary tradition, mainly because of the creative and logistical choices Power made while shooting. He did little research before travelling and spent no extended periods of time with his subjects, sometimes stopping off for just 20 minutes.

Tony Ray-Jones and Chris Killip are touchpoints, but where their work seeks to explore a specific social condition, Power’s is non-prescriptive. Between 1985 and 1987, he shot on commission for the Children’s Society to lay bare child poverty in the UK, but The Shipping Forecast feels mostly unpolitical – roving and incidental. These days, Power doesn’t see much value in working in a ‘story’ or editorial format. The book “doesn’t take us any closer to an understanding of the forecast, or any sea area,” he explains. “But it is nostalgic and unashamedly romantic.”