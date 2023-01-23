Come face to face with Hockney, Scorsese and Patti Smith in New York

A new exhibition at the International Center of Photography brings together portraits of famous faces by Tacita Dean, Brigitte Lacombe and Catherine Opie

There are few creative moments more intimate than taking someone’s portrait. As revealing as it is private, it is a collaboration between sitter and photographer. Looking at a portrait can be like listening in on a conversation, witnessing the moment.

“I think all art is time travel,” says Helen Molesworth, curator of the International Center of Photography’s new exhibition Face to Face: Portraits of Artists by Tacita Dean, Brigitte Lacombe and Catherine Opie. Molesworth is fascinated with the “transhistorical” exchange between the sitter, photographer and viewer. “We’ve been making pictures of individuals for well over 600 years,” she says. “We never stopped. [Portraiture] took hold, and we keep doing it. There’s a reason for that.”