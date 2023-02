Finding inner peace: photographing the unseen side of Cystic Fibrosis

Her project Breathing Space grew from her original documentary plans, but it was the Covid-19 which profoundly altered her understanding of the project. As the news cycle and visual culture became awash with hospital images, Hillyer decided to move away from literal depiction and began experimenting instead with “photographing from feeling.” Influenced by photographers such as Rinko Kawauchi, Hillyer delved as deep as she could into “the feeling of the moment, not its look.” The resulting project is more a record of the artist’s state within the space than the space itself. Compared with classic documentary work – rife with notions of distance, truth, and impartiality – Breathing Space is wholly and undeniably her experience.

“I made this project about my health, but it’s not clinical, or scary,” Hillyer explains. Many images of hospitals carry feelings of unease, yet for those living with a chronic illness, familiar with both the facility and staff, the hospital can become a space of comfort. “It’s a place where I don’t need to put up shields and boundaries or a brave face,” Hillyer says. “I can be completely vulnerable. As scary as it can be, there are little pockets of beauty.” Hillyer knew that Breathing Space needed to reflect her experience as a long-term patient, to “find the peace” in depiction. Floral motifs trickle in, a reminder to breathe, and allow oneself to pause within the moment.