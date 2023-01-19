“We have the privilege of starting something new”: Inside the Centre for British Photography

Hoping to reignite appreciation for a ‘neglected’ UK photo scene, James Hyman will open the Centre for British Photography at the end of this month. How will the new institution serve the community?

On 26 January, the Centre for British Photography will open on Jermyn Street, just off Piccadilly Circus in central London. Boasting three floors of exhibition space, a library, a print sales room and a shop, the centre will be free to the public and host talks and events as well as shows. Spread over 745 square metres, it is a significant entry in the UK photography scene. But the new centre comes with a twist. Though public facing, it is a private initiative; the brainchild of James Hyman and funded so far via the Hyman Foundation, the charity he set up with his wife, Claire, in 2020.

Hyman believes photography from the UK is underappreciated, especially within the UK, and says he has built the Centre to change that. He will support and fund it for two years in the hope that others join him, and that it eventually becomes self-sustaining. The aim is that ultimately it will be independent enough for him to step away.

“We’ve got two phases and two kinds of strategies,” Hyman explains. “What we’re trying to say is, ‘People in photography in this country have been saying for years that we’re neglecting what’s happening here. We’re celebrating or platforming things abroad and that’s terrific, but sometimes it feels like it’s at the expense of what we have here’.

“Phase one is like a proof of concept – [making sure] that [the Centre] is what people want and will support, and can help shape,” he continues. “The second aspect is the funding. We set up a Foundation – this is all being supported by the Foundation – and until we get other people on board… the onus is on me. I can’t fund it forever… Whether that’s Arts Council England or other foundations or individuals… we need a kind of coalition of partners who will share this belief and vision for it to all come together.”