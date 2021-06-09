Jo Spence: From Fairy Tales to Phototherapy

A timeline of Spence’s life opens the exhibition, offering visitors context and chronology. However, the show is far from sequential. Instead, the featured images and accompanying texts offer audiences the space to unravel the many themes that run through the artist’s work, and develop connections between them – something that Spence did herself, reworking and combining images throughout her career to generate new meanings. Quotes also punctuate the photographs, ensuring that: “[Spence’s] voice is still heard in the exhibition,” as Keiko Higashi, one of the exhibition’s curators, explains.

The exhibition was a collaborative endeavour, co-curated by Higashi, The Hyman Collection, and Dr Frances Hatherley. Higashi also collaborated with members of the wider community, including mental health and creative writing cancer recovery groups, to incorporate their reflections into the final exhibition and give them space to develop personal relationships with the work. “We wanted to broaden the conversation to include voices from our community who are facing similar experiences to Spence,” says Higashi.

The show itself comprises projects that attest to Spence’s collaborative way of working. The artist conceived one of the first series exhibited, Remodelling Photo History, (1982) (also known as The History Lesson) together with the social historian, photographer, and her then-partner Terry Dennett. The pair met in 1973 at the Children’s Rights Workshop in Brixton and would go on to work together for over 20 years. Simultaneously political and humorous (a common feature throughout Spence’s oeuvre), the series subverts the documentary genre and comprises Spence and Dennett’s reworkings of traditional photographs from a working-class and feminist perspective. Spence features heavily as a subject throughout, a method that would remain central to her practice.