Sasha Huber redresses seven portraits of enslaved individuals made in 1850, in an act of decolonisation and grace

BV: Do you think your involvement in the Demounting Louis Agassiz committee, as well your cultural experience, being both Swiss and Haitian, has informed the way you see the world?

SH: My dual heritage gave me a lot to think about and it also became the starting point and inspiration for my work. I was concerned about family and historical events, and I was able to articulate this through my work which helped me to make sense of myself and the world we live in. Interestingly, after joining the Demounting Louis Agassiz committee, I learned that history can be renegotiated and that I could contribute to this slow process with my art. Looking back, I see that as a key moment for me, which made me step outside of the studio and become more active, not just with my work but also in my desire to collaborate with others.

BV: We have touched on some of the experiences that you draw upon when making work, but I want to delve into the role of the archive within your research. You often turn towards archival imagery as a base material when making portraits of significant historical figures like we see in your series The Firsts. How do you settle on an image or a figure to work with?

SH: My interest in photographic archives started way back. At first, I was drawn to my family’s archive. I especially admired the black-and-white portraits of my mother, Monique Huber-Remponeau, and her sister, the early generation Black fashion model Jany Tomba, and my artist grandfather, Georges Remponeau, in New York, where the family emigrated to in the mid- 1960s. Whenever I got a chance to look at the albumen prints, and boxes filled with photographs, I wanted to see and hear their stories. My mother would tell me about her apprenticeship at the Abraham photo studio during the mid-1950s in Port-au-Prince where she learned the skill of retouching portraits directly onto the ambrotype glass-plate negatives.

In 2004, I began the series Shooting Back – Reflections on Haitian Roots, criticising those individuals who contributed to the historical and social conditions in Haiti, from the 15th to 20th century. I began with a portrait of Christopher Columbus and went on to create portraits of Françoise ‘Papa Doc’ Duvalier and his son, Jean-Claude ‘Baby Doc’ Duvalier.

This was the first time I was making portraits entirely rendered using metal staples ‘shot’ onto wooden boards. I wanted to use the staple gun to metaphorically but also literally ‘shoot back’ at figures like Columbus. At the time it gave me a sense of agency and the ability to react to an unjust history. Each staple represented a life lost to the transatlantic trade as well as those adversely affected by the autocratic regime in Haiti.

I soon felt that I wanted to use my energy to create portraits of our ancestors and people who had been silenced throughout history, who were – or still are – negatively impacted by colonialism; works that commemorate and memorialise. This was a turning point for me and henceforth my shooting of staples has sought to enact a stitching of colonial wounds. It was a way for me to make visible and tend to those wounds – I started to call my works ‘pain-things’. Since then, I have made several portraiture series, such as Shooting Stars (2014– ongoing) and, as you mention, The Firsts (2017–ongoing).