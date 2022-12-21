Behind BJP’s covers of 2022

Issue #7907: Love/Ukraine

Cover images by Marco Zanella and Yelena Yemchuk

This issue has two halves, with a double cover. The first represents Love, with a cover shot by Italian photographer, Marco Zanella. The image belongs to his series Scalandrê, which documents the historic village of Cotignola, in Ravenna, Italy. Zanella arrived there in 2018, longing to escape the suffocating routine of his past life. He found a community bound together by tradition, pushing against the tide of time. He also met his first love, Cristina.

A month into the production of this issue, on 24 February, Russia launched a brutal invasion into Ukraine. As the war raged, we felt it was imperative to maintain the visibility and prominence of the stories told by the photographers of Ukraine, so chose a second cover. Yelena Yemchuk’s cover image of a young male was taken before the 2022 war. Following the Euromaidan protests in 2014, Yemchuk spent two years (2015–2017) with the Odesa Military Academy, documenting the daily lives of 16 and 17-year-old recruits. In an eerie act of premonition, the teenagers signed up to defend their country. “Now, when I look at it, of course, I’m like, ‘Where the hell is this guy right now?’” she says in her interview.

Limited copies still available from the BJP shop.