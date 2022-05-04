Marco Zanella finds love in the Italian countryside

The Italian photographer travelled to the village of Cotignola in 2018, seeking inspiration and a new beginning. There, he found a sleepy, agricultural community living according to the seasons and preserving traditional practices in the face of a rapidly changing world. He also met his first love, and now, completed his first photobook.

The historic village of Cotignola sits in the Italian Province of Ravenna. It is a small farming community of around 8000 people, where rural identity is valued, tittle-tattle is impossible to avoid, and where the digital age is often thwarted by tradition. Like in many agricultural villages in the north-eastern province, life pertains to a slow, natural rhythm, following the seasons as they ease into one another. In the height of summer, daily activities ambulate around the heat of the sun, and by night, life erupts around the restaurants in the village centre.

Marco Zanella strode into Cotignola for the first time in July 2018 with few possessions and even fewer connections. Before he arrived, Zanella was caught up in a never-ending cycle of post-production, agonising over a visual narrative from the many projects he’d been working on. “I was living unhealthily, locked away in the studio, in darkness, not taking in enough sunlight,” he says. “I needed a change, so I contacted the organisers of Nell’Arena delle Balle di Paglia and expressed an interest in working with them.”