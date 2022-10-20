Inside the latest issue of British Journal of Photography: Time & Community

In relation to photography, the concept of Time is manifold. The medium is inherently temporal; through cameras, photographers have the power to suspend a moment in time. The notion of photographic truth is tried and contested, but photographs have a unique ability to transport us to different times, or to act as portals into psychological landscapes that transcend it. Time can also be a theme in photographic projects. Throughout history, image-makers have documented people and places over days, months, years, and even decades, using the camera as a tool to record and observe change within communities.

These varied explorations of time are explored in the latest issue of British Journal of Photography (BJP). The cover image – exclusive to BJP – is shot by Tyler Mitchell. Titled Cage, it belongs to his latest series Chrysalis, and embodies much of what the work is about – intimacy, landscape, the body, and spirituality. Inside the issue, Mitchell is in conversation with Gem Fletcher about Black freedom and artistic evolution: ““As photographers, we always have so much to prove,” he says.