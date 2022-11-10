Sasha Huber redresses the haunting daguerreotypes of enslaved, Congolese people in an act of healing colonial and historical traumas

A decade of Huber’s work is presented at Autograph, London, in an exhibition that asks ‘who and what do we memorialise, and how?’

In 2007, the Swiss historian and activist Hans Fässler launched the Demounting Louis Agassiz campaign. Agassiz (1807-1873) was a Swiss scientist. His achievements in biology have gone down in history; Agassizhorn, one of the highest summits in the Swiss Alps, is named after him. For 15 years, Fässler has been campaigning for Agassiz’s name to be removed from the mountain. For what is lesser known about the scientist are his profound efforts to further the racist cause, and his subjugation and exploitation of Black people, in life and legacy.

In March 1850, Agassiz commissioned Joseph T Zealy to photograph the enslaved people working on the Edgehill plantation in South Carolina at the time. His goal, to further the theory of polygenesis – that different races were descended from different origins, and therefore inferior. These daguerreotypes are thought to be the first known images of enslaved people. They include images of Renty and his daughter Delia Taylor, Jack and Drana, Fassena and Jem. Fässler hopes to rename the peak Rentyhorn, to honour his legacy instead.