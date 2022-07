“Their work is not diaristic but provides a glimpse of an interiority that many photographers struggle with as they try hurriedly to execute in a time of immense optics,” writes the visual artist Tiona Nekkia McClodden of D’Angelo Lovell Williams’ work. The observation features in an essay, the dystopic cinematic, included in Williams’ first monograph, Contact High — a powerful book that, as articulated by McClodden, is rooted in the artist’s life experiences and ongoing interrogation of their own perspectives. However, the work is not documentary in the traditional sense of the term. As Williams’ has described, “I separate the work from myself. I was documenting my life, but not necessarily seeing it as documentary. And I didn’t necessarily think about how other people related to it.”

The featured images, spanning Williams’ oeuvre to date, heave with feeling and meaning, while short poems punctuate the pages. In picturing Black queer figures, themself and others, Williams interrogates myriad themes embedded in the complexities of contemporary life, while also exploring collective histories and Black ancestral practices. A sense of surrealism veils the work, with Williams’ often distorting figures through subtle elements: hands reaching from beyond the frame, bodies blending to appear as one. “ I wanted to challenge and be challenged in what I produced as a Black, gay person or a queer person,” he explains. “[….] I also think about people who came before me who never got to do what I do or never got to experience something that I do.”