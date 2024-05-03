Overlooked artists to get their dues at Photo London 2024

Curated by Charlotte Jansen, the Discovery section is the destination for more experimental and emerging artists

“I’m really happy with how it has shaped up because we have galleries from far and wide,” says writer and editor Charlotte Jansen, who is curating this year’s Discovery section at the Photo London Fair. “It’s a very high standard of work, and a nice representation of a global community.”

Gathering galleries which are about eight years old or less, Discovery is a place to find lesser-known artists and their representatives, some of whom are younger and still emerging – but some of whom, as Jansen points out, have been unfairly overlooked. In this year’s Discovery section, located at the heart of the Somerset House showcase, Jansen has included an international roster of galleries showing more women artists than men; it also includes radical image-makers with little-seen work stretching back 50 years, and artists with multidisciplinary practices.

Take Koop Projects, for example. Founded by Helen Rogers in Brighton in 2022, its work is founded on its belief in “Contemporary African art and artists as a dynamic source for learning and change.” Koop is presenting four women artists from South Africa, Ethiopia, and Mozambique in Discovery, including Maheder Haileselassie, who was born and raised in Addis Ababa. Haileselassie makes work around photography, history, and anthropology, and is showing pieces from the series Between Yesterday And Tomorrow. Inspired by her father’s history books, it combines 19th-century archives with family photographs and her own contemporary images.