It’s not hard to see why Carter was selected for the assignment; inspired by the likes of Deana Lawson and Carrie Mae Weems, her increasingly celebrated personal work encompasses delicate and provocative portrayals of Black beauty, love, and community. A more obscure question, perhaps, is how she made it onto Enninful’s radar in order to be presented as an option. Carter largely cites the guidance of New York-based photographer Dana Scruggs: “Dana would always say ‘email editors with your portfolio and constantly update them,’” she explains. “She used to make spreadsheets on which editors she’d spoken to and when… Or if there was a person I wanted to get in contact with, she’d give me their information or introduce me.”

In 2019, Scruggs became the first Black person to shoot a Rolling Stone cover in the magazine’s 53 year history. Now a highly sought-after name after six years of unpaid self-assigning, she knows all too well how impenetrable the industry can be to Black artists; adamant not to be a monolith, she’s built a reputation for her commitment to helping others through the door. The moral? “Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” says Carter, who struck up a friendship with Scruggs several years ago via Instagram DMs. “Especially in the Black community, there are so many people willing to extend a helping hand, so that you’re not by yourself.”

Scruggs sat alongside Tyler Mitchell and Nadine Ijewere — the first Black person and the first Black woman to shoot Vogue covers respectively in 2018 — in Antwaun Sargent’s The New Black Vanguard (2019), which mapped out a new generation of photographers challenging portrayals of the Black body and spearheading a new aesthetic in fashion and art. Carter’s achievement is no doubt an extension of the same cultural breakthrough. “[These] have been some of the best covers these publications have had in a great deal of time,” says Carter. And crucially, they represent a collective triumph: “I don’t think it’s just about me, or Tyler, or Nadine, or anybody that’s made a cover. It’s something really beautiful about community.”