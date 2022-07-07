Give and Take: Hamburger Kunsthalle’s latest exhibition poses questions for the ‘retinal era’

Led by artistic director Koyo Kouoh, this year’s Triennial explores the theme of Currency – the contemporary ubiquity of images and their impact on our lives. Within this theme, the “retinal era” is considered to be a time when the digital saturation of images has become such that a new vocabulary of looking, reading and responding is needed.

This new vocabulary is called upon in earnest by several of the Triennial’s 12 exhibitions, but most intensely, by Give and Take. Images Upon Images. On show at Hamburger Kunsthalle’s Gallery of Contemporary Art, the exhibition brings together the work of 20 artists, each exploring realities and identities via the appropriated photo and video material of others. These include Sara Gwynar’s Glass Life, a video installation offering a feminist take on consumer culture, Mathilde ter Heijne’s Woman* to Go, an exploration of memory as a privilege and Frida Orupabo’s digital collages, which interrogate Black identity beyond colonial-racist narratives.