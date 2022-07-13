Ones to Watch Community 2022: Fransisca Angela, Lucia Buricelli and Yana Kononova.

Fransisca Angela

Nominated by Debsuddha

Place, memory and the in-between characterise Fransisca Angela’s practice on multiple levels, from subject matter to creative process. In her project, What Remains (2018 – 2020), the documentary photographer examines the loneliness faced by elderly Chinese women living in Kolkata, India, whose local community is dwindling due to mass migration. Set against the silent scenes of Chinatown, Angela layers images from her collaborator’s family albums, to create a collision of history that memorialises their spouse, children, and families who are no longer there.

“As a Chinese-Indonesian, I was curious about how other Chinese diasporas live in other parts of the world,” Angela says. “The journey I went through with What Remains was transformative as it pushed me to look inward and explore my own family history.” Angela describes her new body of work, Then, The Orchids Turned Grey, as “an attempt to recreate a collective memory.” Through collaboration with family members and the Chinese-Indonesian community, she navigates the cultural loss caused by the revolution from 1965 to 1998 during which Indonesians with Chinese ancestry were banned from expressing their culture, tradition, and language publicly.

“The day I found out that my grandmother’s real name is not Elisabeth, but Souw Hong Nio, [but] it was already too late to ask questions,” Angela explains. “I realised part of us died with my grandmother’s [passing], and I still fear losing a sense of who we once were. I began this work to honour her while setting out to discover what it means to be a Chinese-Indonesian in the present day.” Then, The Orchids Turned Grey examines the connective tissue of personhood, navigating loss while seeking out memories that have been lost for generations.

Debsuddha, who nominated Angela, adds, “The most important and inspiring aspect of Angela’s poetic and thoughtful way of seeing is how she explores human stories with tenderness and generosity.”

