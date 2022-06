The Goswamis’ milky skin and blonde, feathery hair have rendered them victims of lifelong bullying and segregation

Debsuddha’s poetic images exhibit little of his photojournalistic beginnings. The Kolkata-born photographer initially studied engineering but abandoned the profession in 2011 after one year of working. “I was trying to fulfil my family’s wishes,” he reflects. “So I just quit and started to teach myself photography.”

Three years later, Debsuddha was freelancing for several news agencies. However, he gradually became disillusioned with news photography’s onus on the individual image, ready once again to do something different. He embarked on a succession of personal series, which have brought him to where he is as an artist today. It’s a place that, he stresses, is constantly evolving: “With every project, I feel my style changing.”

In 2017, Debsuddha quit freelancing and dedicated himself to creating long-term documentary series, conceiving his project, Towards the No Man’s Land They Say, which is ongoing. The series of melancholic black-and-white images centres on the Indian portion of the Sundarbans delta – a cluster of low-lying islands in the Bay of Bengal filled with tangled mangrove forests. Over the last 20 years, the sea level in the delta has risen dramatically by around 3cm each year – a much faster rate than the global average. The effects have been devastating: shrinking land masses forcing communities to uproot their lives.

The project is still evolving, but a focus on the psychological effects of displacement sits at the heart of the work. As Debsuddha articulates: “As communities flee for economic and environmental reasons, the effect on their identity is profound.”