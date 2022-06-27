Jamie Lee Taete captures discontent and division in America

“I’m interested in photographing what the world looks like when we can’t agree on what’s real,” says Taete

British photographer Jamie Lee Taete has lived in the US for almost a decade, and while his documentation of society might feel fantastical, it is also crucial for understanding the discontent and division that has fractured that of America.

“The main thing I’m interested in photographing is people’s different versions of reality. We all pick and choose things to believe, sometimes because powerful forces manipulate us into believing false information, other times because we like to believe things that make us feel good or make our perceived enemies feel bad,” he reflects. “I’m interested in photographing what the world looks like when we can’t agree on what’s real.”