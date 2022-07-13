Brett Rogers OBE to step down as director of The Photographers’ Gallery

Appointed in 2006, Rogers has overseen major developments at TPG, cementing the London gallery as the UK’s foremost photography institution

Brett Rogers OBE is leaving The Photographers’ Gallery (TPG) at the end of 2022, after 16 years as its director. Appointed to the post in 2006, Rogers has overseen major developments at the London institution, including its 2012 relocation from a two-building site in Great Newport Street to a purpose-made, five-floor converted warehouse in the heart of the West End, and the 2022 launch of the Soho Photography Quarter, a free and accessible public space in the streets round the gallery.

TPG has cemented its position as the UK’s foremost photography institution under Rogers’ tenure, staging solo exhibitions by artists such as Helen Levitt and Sunil Gupta, and monumental group shows such as The Feminist Avant-Garde of the 1970s – an expanded version of which is now on show at Les Rencontres d’Arles. In addition, the gallery has secured the Deutsche Borse Photography Foundation Prize as one of the most prestigious photography awards in the world.

Born in Brisbane in 1954, Rogers studied fine art at The University of Sydney and worked as exhibitions coordinator for the Australian Gallery Director’s Council. In 1980, she relocated to London to undertake an MA in European post-war art at The Courtauld Institute. Rogers worked in the arts department of the British Council between 1982-2005, and became a trustee of TPG in the 1990s. In 2006, she succeeded Paul Wombell as director of the gallery.