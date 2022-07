Is there a standout editorial that you enjoyed working on?

Our first issue was a labour of love, featuring three different covers. It was imperative to represent a cross-section of the industry – in terms of the content and the creative teams behind them. Our rising star Sam Fender was shot by Damon Baker, with breakthrough band Bastille and the first female 007, Lashana Lynch, both shot by Danny Kasirye. Each of the three covers has a distinct mood, but they maintain a colour scheme of red, white and blue, binding them together as undeniably British.

Tell us about your Florence + the Machine cover by Ruth Ossai.

This shoot encapsulates the magazine’s ethos perfectly. We wanted Florence [Welch] to look like she’d stepped out of a Pre-Raphaelite, Ophelia-esque painting, which was echoed by Ruth Ossai. For an artist with such a strong visual identity, Ruth was the perfect choice to bring this to life, and the synergy between her and Florence was evident both on the shoot and in the imagery.

How do you go about commissioning photographers?

Suggestions come from the entire team. We have a group chat dedicated to ‘inspiration’. We use a variety of platforms to find new photographers, whether it be online portfolios, word of mouth, or social media. I have countless Instagram collections and Pinterest boards, which often lead to new names through algorithm suggestions. We’ve been humbled by the number of photographers who want to work with us – hopefully we can feature them all one day.