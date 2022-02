There are other reasons for this too. Practically, during difficult moments, Bolongaro had to “engage and participate” in the situation as a father. Also, he wanted to make sure that the children were comfortable with the images as well. “Rudy is of the generation that‘s grown up with Snapchat and TikTok, so she’s starting to get interested in the vagaries of [image-sharing]. We talked about it, and wanted to include things that represented this time, while being comfortable with it being seen publicly. Now that she’s older, she is much more protective of her privacy and body.”

The images are collated in an experimental book: Gravity Begins at Home. Designed by Ben Weaver and published by Here Press, the publication reflects the project’s unpredictable narrative with its grey cardboard slipcase covered in stickers, which houses four concertina fold-outs. The structure allows viewers to flip, expand, and fold the images. “The emotional dynamics and the dynamics of play are constantly moving,” Bolongaro says. “Finding a way to represent that through the edit felt totally necessary.”

The title is from a song by the late poet and musician Ivor Cutler. His introductory words, printed on the back of the slipcase, aptly illustrate the images’ quirky complexity: “Firstly, I try to stress the importance of home and the family. I feel they are terribly important. And secondly, I try to stress the fact that the theory of gravity is a lot of nonsense.”