A look behind ‘Alexander McQueen in Wales’, shot by Clémentine Schneidermann

Although there were some unexpected problems along the way, not least Covid-19 restrictions, which limited the number of participants, it culminated in an atmospheric book combining the resulting fashion imagery – complete with those lilac dresses, which were custom designed by Burton – with creative writing, embroidery, and illustrations made by the children in the workshops. The real power of this initiative lies not only in the photos, but in the lasting effect on those who took part. “Since we started the project, even though it might sound very cheesy, we wanted to believe that nothing is impossible,” Schneidermann explains. “So even though setting up workshops and shoots in the Valleys with Alexander McQueen seemed surreal, it proved to us that yes, nothing is impossible, and you can achieve wonderful things outside major cities.”

It’s a sentiment shared by James. “It was high energy with lots of excited young people buzzing around,” she adds. “Youth workers have told us that it is great for their confidence, as they are encouraged to explore their creativity or stand in front of the camera. Even as they get towards their teenage years they still want to engage in some way and ask us when the next [workshop] is – which says a lot.”