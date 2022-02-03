Natalia Kepesz documents life in Poland’s military summer camps

Children are placed in bootcamp settings, and trained in skills such as survival, self-defense, and shooting. Here, Kepesz introduces us to life on campus

In Poland, military schools, summer camps and weekend clubs have existed since the 1920s. Children are placed in bootcamp settings, and trained in skills such as survival, self-defense, and shooting. They are taught to use air rifles, and sometimes replica weapons like machine guns and grenades.

In the summer of 2020, Natalia Kepesz travelled to several such schools across the country, documenting life in the camp. Titled Niewybuch (Polish for unexploded bomb) the series of images was awarded third prize in the portraits stories categories of the World Press Photo Contest 2021, and has since been shortlisted in several awards including Palm Photo Prize, and Luis Valtueña Humanitarian Photography Award.

Through a selection of images from the series, Kepesz introduces us to life on campus.