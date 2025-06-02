The limits and boundaries of visibility within Hélène Amouzou’s repertoire

They are a form of images with a bureaucratic impetus at their root, which intends to cast its subjects under the blanket uniform of conforming to the state – subsequently muting them while, in the case of those seeking citizenship, they adopt a new identity through the imposition of a new nationality. In this same image, Amouzou is seen in a traditional West African wrapped gown and accessories that signal her cultural heritage as a Togolese woman. Shot on coloured film, the photograph reveals a relationship between traditional clothing, cultural heritage and time. The attire is a direct reference to an item of clothing which spans generations of past, present and future, while speaking specifically to a material genealogy which traverses geography and place.

Adorning the gown, Amouzou highlights the fact that, despite her gradual transition physically into her new home country, Belgium, her relation to her other homeland, Togo, remains as much a part of her identity. This position sat in defiance with her ongoing official status, which sought to define her as stateless. Rather than accepting that status, Amouzou instead exercised a right to multiplicity through her provocation of impermanence, revealing a tension between a figure wanting to be seen, and yet contempt to being still and existing in solitude.

“I went shopping and I saw dresses. I don’t know why but it spoke to me,” she reflects. “My jeans, trousers and top – that is me in Europe. It is Hélène in Europe. I wanted something to express my inside… I bought the dresses and I needed a space that was neutral, and a place that means something to me and tells me a story. Where I will feel safe and a hiding place where nobody will disturb me and come and see what is happening there. I found the attic where the door was closed. I opened and found the place and said, ‘Wow’. The people who were there left things just like that. A sofa, table, TV, and they didn’t touch anything. So I cleaned up a small space and I borrowed the camera from school.

“When I started in that place [the attic] nobody knew I used it. I had my luggage, and my dresses were inside, everything I used was inside. So I would go up and take pictures and come back. I would never tell anybody what I have done or not. The place became my hiding place. Because without having papers to work, I was always at home. I used to take my daughter to her school, then when I got back, I didn’t have anything to do. So it became my work, and every day I wanted to be in the darkroom and develop and print. In that darkness, the images were becoming real for me.”