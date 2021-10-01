Behind the Campaign: Sirui Ma revisualises yoga culture for Stretch London

Finding her likeness largely absent from contemporary yoga imagery, for many years the Beijing-born, London-based photographer Sirui Ma “consciously stayed away” from the practice. Search ‘yoga’ on Google images, and it’s not hard to understand why: ‘wellness’ culture is permeated by visuals of mostly white women, slim and toned in their perfectly matched lycra sets and swanky studios. “I never felt like I had a space in that environment,” Ma says. “It felt exclusive. I’m trying to reconcile that this is something that’s really good for you; good for everyone. So how come only one kind of person is seen doing it?”

Titled Hold Space, a new collaboration between Ma and London-based yoga studio Stretch sets out to redress the homogeneous aesthetics of yoga. It’s the latest product of the studio’s Stretch Series, a visual campaign led by art directors Laura Tabet and Lauren Barrett, who are focussed on how yoga might be perceived if portrayed in a different way. “We’re both passionate about yoga,” explains the duo, “but find the way it’s presented in contemporary culture is one-note. Stretch Series provides an avenue to open up the visual language associated with the discipline to create a new dialogue.”