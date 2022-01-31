Mimi Plumb unearths the darker side of the Golden City, San Francisco

I was introduced to Plumb’s work in 2018, when Oakland’s TBW Books published her first monograph, Landfall. Like Landfall, her forthcoming book, The Golden City – published by Stanley/Barker – largely mines her vast archive of pictures from the 1980s, the majority of which she made in and around San Francisco. “I do see Landfall and The Golden City as being from the same pool of images,” she says. “However, what this book leaves you with is very different.”

‘The Golden City’ is one of San Francisco’s many monikers. “The title was in my head from the beginning,” Plumb says of her book. “San Francisco truly is a golden city, but with an underbelly, which is where I lived and what I photographed in the 80s.” She occupied a small one-bedroom flat in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights, “a block above Highway 101, on a street of low-to-middle income residences accessed by a dirt road.” She reminisces, “I have distinct memories of the sound of the freeway and the view of telephone wires from my bedroom window. The light was beautiful though. Many of the photographs in The Golden City were made in my neighbourhood.” Several pictures come to mind, where modest homes perch in the foreground, the sweeping views of industrial sprawl obstructed by overlapping power and telephone lines.

Plumb primarily worked with a 6×7 medium format camera, regularly visiting the nearby Dogpatch neighbourhood, Warm Water Cove (or “tyre beach” as she called it), and the city dump, along with more exceptional outings, like twice attending San Francisco’s infamous Erotic Exotic Ball. “When I went out to make pictures, I didn’t go thinking, ‘This is exactly what I’m looking for’. I’d just go out and look. But I do think I focused on things that other people maybe didn’t see or think were important.”