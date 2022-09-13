Behind the Cover: Reuben Wu and Alice Zoo on photographing Stonehenge for National Geographic

“When I look at Reuben’s images, they feel really emotional… like bringing to life [what it means to] people who are going to see it,” Zoo reflects. Aside from winter and summer solstice celebrations, in normal visiting hours Stonehenge can only be viewed from behind a perimeter fence. But twice a day – for one hour at dusk and dawn – English Heritage runs a Stone Circle Experience. During this time, visitors can walk between the stones and touch them. “People are having these intimate experiences everyday, and I was trying to get a sense of what that was,” says Zoo.

During one such visit, the photographer witnessed a newborn baby having her tiny feet pressed against the stones. Then in the evening, a spontaneous wedding, along with a Druid circle to mark the Autumn equinox. “It felt like we were seeing a whole scale of people’s lives and the passage of time,” she says. “It was amazing how much that connection was totally visible, really emphatically… Even though that was part of our plan to begin with, it was still genuinely surprising to me the extent to which that was the case.”

Both photographers describe working with National Geographic as a “dream”. For Zoo, “[the commission] truly came out of the blue, and it really felt like magic.” The photographer had no connections at the magazine, and had never pitched her work to its editors. Wu was similarly surprised when he received the call-up. But unlike Zoo, he was initially in touch with former photo editor Sarah Leen, who he met at a portfolio review in 2017. He caught the attention of National Geographic’s photo editor Mallory Benedict during a 10-minute presentation of his work at the Storytellers Summit in 2020. On first look, the photographer’s artistic practices – in terms of style and subject matter – are not an obvious fit. But for this story, “two really different kinds of images coming together was such a strength,” Zoo reflects.