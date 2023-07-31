Dr Susan Bright: ‘I don’t think of curating as categorising photographs’

I’m British, but I was born in Australia and most of my family live in South Africa. I have lived about half of my life outside the UK. Each country I have lived in has a totally different culture, which affects everything – art, design, politics and, of course, photography.

Music was very important in my teenage years. I went to see a lot of bands. Culture was tied in with fashion and music, and photography played a part in that through magazines, record covers and music videos.

I don’t think of curating as categorising photographs. I work with themes – food, fashion, motherhood – as they’re my way into a subject. Take Feast for the Eyes (2017); it’s not really about food, it’s about many other things, like still lifes across media. I wanted to examine this enduring artistic tradition – first taken from painting – and how artists have followed, borrowed from, or subverted the genre. To see how it resonates on different registers over time. I also wanted to explore when humour and play are combined with the most common of subject matters, and the senses that arise.