Behind the Campaign: Olivia Bee photographs Jeff Goldblum for eyewear brand, Jacques Marie Mage

Describing the set-up as, “old 70’s Hollywood but with a new spin on it”, Goldblum appears poolside in a silk dressing gown and the kind of loud shirt he’s become celebrated for. He holds a drink in one hand and a yellow corded phone in the other. In another shot he sits at a grand piano, dressed in a tux – a nod to his musical career with jazz band Jeff Goldblum & the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. “That’s a big part of how I photograph people in general,” Bee says. “I want to show them as they really are to the world – showing the true personality of people in photographic terms. Andrew has worked closely with Jeff the last few years, and it’s really evolved Jeff’s style to who I think Jeff’s always been, but kind of wanted to show the world. That was a big part of the campaign.”

Moving to a farm in Eastern Oregon early in the pandemic, Bee spent much of the lockdown feeding animals and tending to her permaculture garden. The campaign was her first shoot in six months, and the opportunity to work with other creative people was a strong draw.

“Honestly the biggest part was getting back into the rhythm of a team and working with Jeff Goldblum. Making something really special, and being part of a small team making really cool art that benefited everyone,” she enthuses. “It was a super chill day, but energetic in a good way. Jeff just brings the energy, he’s very very special. I had heard that he’s amazing from people who work with him, but I just didn’t understand how amazing he was. He deserves every recognition he has, and more.”