‘Ray’s a Laugh’ continues to court controversy

Ray’s a Laugh also coincided with, and became part of, the peak of the Young British Artist phenomena, where butchered animals, contentious paintings of child murderers, genitalia represented by food and, of course, enlarged snapshots of a dysfunctional family struggling to survive in a Midlands council flat were displayed together in Charles Saatchi’s Sensation exhibition at The Royal Academy. As a point of cultural change in the UK, it was arguably as powerful and impactful as the Punk movement of the 1970s.

Billingham’s photographs also slipped neatly into a post-Thatcher feeling of euphoric victory for many, which, quite counterintuitively, seemed to make the culture surrounding art and photography more brash and more viciously ‘honest’. When Ray’s a Laugh was brought to public attention through broadsheet Sunday newspaper supplements, articles and magazine features, the reaction was less concentrated on the economic punishment that the Billingham’s and countless other families had suffered through Thatcherism, and more around the choices Liz had made in decorating her flat, the physical appearance of the subjects, the alcoholism of the fall guy, Ray.

The entire case for validating the project’s release – initiated by Billingham, his Sunderland tutor Julian Germain, The Telegraph Magazine picture editor Michael Collins (who edited Ray’s a Laugh), and Val Williams, who included early black-and-white images in a 1994 Barbican exhibition Who’s Looking at the Family? – seemed to pivot around the fact that Billingham was photographing his own environment, so, it was imagined, he must be in control of any message he was trying to convey. Billingham was, however, living away at university and making visits to his family home when he made the bulk of the photographs included in the first edition. He was young, inexperienced and must have been so impacted by his childhood circumstances that any means of escape would seem justified. The interest from older, professional people – especially as Billingham was later introduced to the commercial art world – must also have been an influence on his decision-making. And who could blame anyone from such a difficult background for clinging to any vehicle travelling in the opposite direction?