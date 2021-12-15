Portrait of Britain 2021: The winners

The UK’s biggest annual photography exhibition is back, capturing the many faces of our nation in collaboration with JCDecaux UK

Looking back at the events of the last two years, it’s easy to see nothing but struggle for Great Britain. But look closer: because in the cracks, there is beauty. There is the strength of our communities; the resilience of our health service, and the solidarity of our citizens.

Against the backdrop of a nation still picking up the pieces, Portrait of Britain – the UK’s biggest annual photography exhibition – returns in collaboration with JCDecaux. 200 shortlisted images and 100 winning images have been selected by a panel of industry-leading judges including Tracy Marshall, director of Bristol Photo Festival; Mariama Attah, curator at Open Eye Gallery and Nicola Shipley, director of GRAIN Projects.

In its entirety, the curation offers a rich and complex variety of work that holds a mirror up to modern society: from quiet, everyday moments to landmark events; dynamic urban faces to eccentric countryside characters, and traditional portraiture to more innovative techniques.