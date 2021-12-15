Join Us
Explore Stories

Portrait of Britain 2021: The winners

View Gallery 8 Photos
1854 Photography
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Portrait of Britain 2021: The winners

© Natasha Durlacher.

Source:
1854 Photography
Portrait of Britain 2021: The winners

© Terry Graham.

Source:
1854 Photography
Portrait of Britain 2021: The winners

© Max D'Orsogna.

Source:
1854 Photography
Portrait of Britain 2021: The winners

© Ross Cooke.

Source:
1854 Photography
Portrait of Britain 2021: The winners

© Ross Cooke.

Source:
1854 Photography
Portrait of Britain 2021: The winners

© Rhiannon Adam.

Source:
1854 Photography
Portrait of Britain 2021: The winners

© Fran Gomez de Villaboa.

Source:
1854 Photography
Portrait of Britain 2021: The winners

© Craig Fleming.

Source:
Reading Time: 2 minutes

The UK’s biggest annual photography exhibition is back, capturing the many faces of our nation in collaboration with JCDecaux UK

Looking back at the events of the last two years, it’s easy to see nothing but struggle for Great Britain. But look closer: because in the cracks, there is beauty. There is the strength of our communities; the resilience of our health service, and the solidarity of our citizens.

Against the backdrop of a nation still picking up the pieces, Portrait of Britain – the UK’s biggest annual photography exhibition – returns in collaboration with JCDecaux. 200 shortlisted images and 100 winning images have been selected by a panel of industry-leading judges including Tracy Marshall, director of Bristol Photo Festival; Mariama Attah, curator at Open Eye Gallery and Nicola Shipley, director of GRAIN Projects.

In its entirety, the curation offers a rich and complex variety of work that holds a mirror up to modern society: from quiet, everyday moments to landmark events; dynamic urban faces to eccentric countryside characters, and traditional portraiture to more innovative techniques.

© Rhiannon Adam.
© Max D'Orsogna.

100 winning images will be exhibited on JCDecaux UK’s nationwide network of digital Out-of-Home screens from 1 January 2022, running for one month throughout rail stations, shopping centres, high streets and bus stops. Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home will enable the winning portraits to be broadcast across the country — at moments that matter, to the communities they matter to.

View the Winners Gallery

200 shortlisted images will be published in the Portrait of Britain book, vol. 4, published by Hoxton Mini Press and distributed worldwide (hitting shelves in February 2022).

Stay tuned for further announcements!

© Ross Cooke.
© Hannah Norton.
© Terry Graham.
© Natasha Durlacher.
© Craig Fleming.
© Fran Gomez de Villaboa.
Contact
Awards
About
ART3.io
Academy 1854
1854 Media is a multi-award-winning digital media organisation with a global community including millions of photographers, arts lovers and international brands.
Our portfolio includes British Journal of Photography, the world’s oldest photography title (est. 1854), and our awards are among the most viewed photographic exhibitions in history.
Keep Inspired
As a valued member of our community, every Wednesday and Sunday, you’ll receive the best of international contemporary photography direct to your inbox.
Stay up to date with
Portrait of Britain
Leave your email with us, and you'll be the first to hear about tips, news and award developments.



Please enter your password
1854 Media will use your contact information to email you about relevant content, products and services. You can unsubscribe at anytime and check out Privacy Policy.

We are unable to create an account for you right now. Please try later.
© Vivek Vadoliya, 2020 Portrait of Britain Shortlist