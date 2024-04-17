Tracing India’s ‘dying arts and artistry’, one portrait studio at a time

Tara Laure Claire Sood is fascinated by South India’s retro portrait studios, reimagining them with fresh Bollywood and fashion tropes

Tara Laure Claire Sood has long been intrigued by portrait studios, recognising their importance in Indian photographic history and as sites of self-fashioning for families, couples, colleagues and models eager to project a certain image. Her project The Studio pays homage to these spaces while also exploring two personal threads. First, there is Sood’s experience shooting fashion editorials and working with stylists and models; second, her desire to produce a joyful series on India, countering depictions of the country she has seen while living in London and Paris. Hers is a vision of a nation made (sometimes literally) using its own mirrors.

“The idea was to bring together all these emotive elements of the studios, and then my personal style took it into a different direction,” Sood says. She was inspired by retro studios in Karnataka and other south India states, but The Studio was shot entirely in London and gradually departed from its fashion premise towards a fine art self-referentiality, with lamps, mirrors and the edges of decorative sets visible in the images. In the end, she discarded many of the clothes she had initially brought for the shoots. In the final series, a man looks over his shoulder, shirtless as he gently prises open ribbed curtains. In another shot, a couple beam while sitting on a moped in front of a nursery-like mural of flowers and blobby clouds.