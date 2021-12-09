Paola Jiménez Quispe wins the Female in Focus 2021 award in the Stories Category

The series comprises archival images, unpublished works from her late father, and reflections on loss and mourning

Paola Jiménez Quispe was just five years old when her father was murdered and found in a car. He left behind a series of photographs, a devastated family and an unanswered murder case. Now 29, the Lima-based photographer has spent the last six years piecing these fragments back together.

“This series is an attempt to communicate with my father, getting to know him as a man, father and partner,” says Quispe of Rules for Fighting (Reglas para Pelear) – a Female in Focus 2021 winning series. “As I didn’t have the chance to get to know him much, I had an urge to establish some kind of connection.” The title of the project takes its name from a passage in one of her father’s notebooks – a list of eight instructions to practise effective conflict and resolution.

Rules for Fighting comprises both personal pages from her parents’ notebooks, textual records of her father’s murder and collages of internet browser windows. Quispe also included images of her family that she took, as well as family photos: her mother pushing a pram on a windy beach in summer; a blurry image of her older sister as a child in southern Peru. All are shot using film or disposable cameras, and all are glossed over with a palpable sense of loss or absence.