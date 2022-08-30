New narratives: BJP International Photography 2021 Award Winners revealed

Initiated in 2005, the British Journal of Photography International Photography Award (BJP IPA) is an annual prize that recognises outstanding projects in contemporary photography. Many winners – including Edmund Clark (2009), Chloe Dewe Matthews (2011), and Juno Calypso (2015) – have gone on to be exhibited, represented and collected by international galleries, agencies and museums.

Today, we announce the winners of this year’s edition: one series winner, two runners-up, and 20 single images. Prizes include exhibitions at London galleries TJ Boulting and Seen Fifteen, as well as print features in British Journal of Photography. Covering a range of topics – from spirituality and self-authorship to queer culture and strip clubs – collectively the photographs reflect the shifting landscape of contemporary photography, where history and tradition hold renewed significance in the face of change. Some present stories that are rarely explored in mainstream visual culture, while others reframe familiar subjects such as the female body or nature in a new light.

The winners were chosen by a panel of industry heavyweights including writer and curator David Campany, Fotografiska New York’s Amanda Hajjar, Pier 24 Photography’s Allie Haeusslein, Foam’s Claartje van Dijk, and Seen Fifteen’s Vivienne Gamble, TJ Boulting’s Hannah Watson, and BJP’s editorial director Izabela Radwanska Zhang. David Campany noted “the closeness of attention” paid by this year’s winners: “In the end photography is about paying attention, which is easier said than done,” he says.