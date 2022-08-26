Portrait of Britain: Five minutes photographing Michaela Coel

Cast your mind back to England’s first lockdown. Amid the unspeakable, the nation was navigating a new way of living. You may remember the hot weather, videos of dads dancing in flip-flops and perhaps even the television drama, I May Destroy You. The series, written by and starring Michaela Coel, explores themes of sexual assault and rape. Contrary to the serious subject matter, the show is funny. Really funny.

I May Destroy You quickly became a television sensation, but also a cultural and societal talking point. At the risk of providing a spoiler, what happens in the programme is not rare, dramatised for the purpose of television; sadly, far too many women can relate.

Fast forward to 2021, and this is where photographer and Portrait of Britain winner Charlie Clift comes in. As BAFTA’s official portrait photographer, Clift was tasked with capturing the official portrait of each BAFTA winner moments after they stepped off stage. One of the winners was Coel. The portrait Clift took of the actress and writer was later selected as a Portrait of Britain-winning image and subsequently exhibited in public spaces across the UK.