Meeting of Minds: Jaou Tunis is creating a gathering point for artists

This insight fed into Dahmani’s other exhibition, Assembly, which is housed in a private warehouse clad in a huge photograph by Zied Ben Romdhane. “It took three or four months just to clear and prepare the building,” she says. “But as soon as I saw its façade I knew I wanted to cover it with a large-scale photograph, and Zied Ben Romdhane’s image made sense with the show. I think it occurred to me [to do it] because I was working on both exhibitions simultaneously – I was thinking in super-large scale [for the open-air show] then back down to gallery size. But I was also talking with the team about accessibility, making people aware we were there, appeal, curiosity.”

Assembly centres on historic and more contemporary uprisings in the SWANA region, including the Tunisian Revolution in 2011 – when longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was ousted from power – and Algeria, Egypt, Palestine, and Iran. In the works on show “what we take away is not just the events that became of political significance, but the way in which bodies that gather – or attempt to gather – in public spaces constitute a form of political action in their own right,” Dahmani writes in her introductory text and, in addition to Romdhane, the exhibition includes work by Abdo Shanan, Ghyzlène Boukaïla, Hichem Driss, Joyce Joumaa, Lydia Saidi, Mahasen Nasser-Eldin, Mashid Mohadjerin, and Nermine Hammam.

These artists work in photography and more widely in lens-based media; Boukaïla is an Algerian film-maker and multimedia artist, for example, who showed an installation titled Red Manifesto which immerses viewers in images. Dahmani’s curation, assisted by Imen Bahri, also puts the emphasis on an immersive experience, and worked to embrace physical space. The warehouse has a huge central void into which visitors are naturally compelled to look, for example, so Dahmani decided to suspend large prints in it by Lydia Saidi. “That’s why it was so important for me to see the warehouse before even thinking about the layout,” she says.

“Lydia has described the ‘Hirak’ [which means ‘mouvement’ in Arabic] as a suspended moment in Algeria – a potential revolution which was not expected, and which she doesn’t expect to happen again. It was like a hopeful bubble, so I thought, ok let’s literally suspend the work. That feeling Lydia had is one that’s shared by most of the works on display – we don’t really know how or why [revolutions] start (and end) on that day and not another one, but there are these moments of gatherings, of energy, and then we tend to forget about them. This show tries to remember.”