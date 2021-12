Before you see a wildfire, you hear it, says Katerina Angelopoulou. “No one can tell you unless they have been in one,” the Greek photographer explains. “It is a sound that can haunt you. What overwhelms you is the force.”

On 23 July 2018, in Mati, a seaside satellite town 30 kilometres east of Athens in the region of Attica, the deadliest wildfire in Greek history took hold. Since childhood, Angelopoulou has spent summers in the region, where her parents still live – “and ultimately the only place I could identify as home in my ever-transient existence,” she says.

At the time, she was living in New York City and had arrived in Greece two days earlier with her daughter. She remembers playing with her three-year-old and reconnecting with her ageing parents in the quiet peace of the town before hearing the fire charge towards them over the brow of the surrounding hills. “The fire rushed from the hilltops, jumping over the pine trees, and to the edge of the sea in less than an hour and a half,” says Angelopoulou. Temperatures rose quickly and strong wind gusts of up to 124km/hour moved the fire remorselessly forward. “It swallowed everything in its passage.”