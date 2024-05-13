Vivienne Gamble on stretching Peckham 24 into multiple futures

Themed Back to the Future, the South London festival is expanding in scope and duration

“This year we’re thinking about artists going back into the past and trying to piece things together – where there are gaps in information or memory or narrative,” says Vivienne Gamble. “And we’re looking at rereading images, at not taking everything on surface level as it’s currently written.”

We’re discussing Peckham 24, the festival Gamble founded in South East London in 2016 with artist Jo Dennis. Traditionally taking place on the same weekend as Photo London – and now for the first time running beyond it until 26 May – it offers an uncommercial foil and, this year, many alternative readings of history. Drawing together work by 22 lens-based artists under the theme Back to the Future, the 2024 edition is a look at both personal memory and sociopolitical history – and as such a reflection on the uses and abuses of photography.

Gamble is artistic director of Peckham 24 and, with 2024 curatorial team Emma Bowkett and Iona Fergusson, plus Raquel Villar-Pérez, has organised 12 cutting-edge displays in Peckham’s sprawling Copeland Gallery. The programme includes many new and little-seen series, including two works in progress by Bindi Vora and Sunil Shah, both of which touch on their personal links with Uganda and its 1972 expulsion of South Asians. Shah’s 1969 draws on his wider project Uganda Stories and resists institutional archives and the documentary status of photography, for example, which he considers based on colonial logic. Working with his own family archives and found photographs, he uses colour to isolate details, and presents them without captions.

Vora is showing Mountain of Salt, which she started in 2020, a critique of images which pairs found photography with colour interventions and found phrases and language. Her new series, Unravelling, and the site-specific wallpaper Expressions in your histories, overshadow my memory, delve more closely into her personal history. Commissioned by UAL Decolonising Arts Institute’s 20/20 programme in partnership with Ulster Museum, this work sees Vora weaving together family photographs, 19th-century postcards, gouache, 24-carat gold, and ink, in a bid to locate herself within a culture that has sought to write her out.

“The UAL commission matches artists to museums, so that they can go into the museum collection and look for gaps or ask questions about what might be missing,” Gamble explains. “Bindi has been paired with Ulster Museum, so she’s looking at its collection but also her own past. She’s making really beautiful layered images, using the archive and inserting herself with her silhouette – they are gorgeous original objects, but it’s also an interesting proposition, looking at a wider history of colonisation and the British Empire.”